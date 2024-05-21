A 2,000-year-old tomb guarded by bull heads was found in Turkey (photo)

A 2,000-year-old tomb with bull heads was found in Turkey. Archaeologists made the discovery during excavations and cleaning in the ancient city of Tarsa, located near the village of Kuyulu on the Adiyaman-Şanlıurfa highway, in an area known as Turush Rock Tombs.

These tombs, which belong to the Roman period, are carved directly into the rock. They can be reached by going down 10-13 stairs. Some of the tombs are decorated with various figures and reliefs on the walls and doors, writes arkeonews.

The ancient city of Tarsa, where 60 tombs have already been excavated, constantly surprises with new finds. Excavations at the necropolis began in 2024, and the team recently discovered two more rock tombs.

Symbolism of bulls

Archaeologists believe that the image of bulls on the tomb is connected with the belief that they will help its owner to cleanse himself of evil spirits.

The tomb was carved into the rock. Source: IHA

The bull was a symbol of the god Jupiter, representing strength, power and unpredictability. It was also a symbol of the city of Athens, appearing on coins as a sign of power. In Roman culture, the bull was associated with the god Mars, symbolizing strength, fertility and courage.

