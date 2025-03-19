Scientists discover 4000-year-old clay tablets in Iraq: what makes them unique

Archaeologists have discovered clay tablets about 4000 years old, which have become the oldest material evidence of the existence of the world's first empire, the Akkadian Empire. These findings shed light on the developed bureaucratic system of that era.

As InterestingEngineering writes, the tablets were found in the ruins of the ancient Sumerian city of Hirsu (modern Tello, Iraq), where the state archive was once located. They date from the period between 2300 and 2150 BC when the city was part of the Akkadian Empire.

The text on the tablets, written in cuneiform, records in detail the administrative activities of the time. The documents cover a wide range of issues, from accounting for the supply of fish, cattle, and grain to precious stones and fabrics. Almost all spheres of life and economy were under the strict control of the empire.

"They recorded literally everything. Even the death of a sheep somewhere on the outskirts of the empire was recorded. It's a real bureaucratic mindset," said Sebastien Rey, curator at the British Museum.

In addition to economic records, the archives contain data on the population: names, professions of men, women, and children. These documents show the existence of a clear accounting system similar to the modern census.

Researchers pay special attention to the role of women in Akkadian society. Despite the predominantly patriarchal system, women held influential positions, including high priestesses.

The tablets also describe a variety of professions, from master masons to ordinary workers, such as temple sweepers.

Interestingly, some of the tablets contain architectural plans of buildings, diagrams of fields, and maps of irrigation canals. This emphasizes the high level of organization and planning in the administration of the Akkadian Empire.

