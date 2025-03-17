400 years underwater: scientists reveal the secret of sharks' longevity

The bowhead shark, which inhabits the waters of the North Atlantic, is considered one of the longest-lived vertebrates on the planet. It can live for more than 400 years.

This is reported by gsminfo.com.ua, citing a study by scientists at the University of Tokyo. These unique predators reach a length of six meters and can weigh more than 1.4 tons.

Their exceptional age has been confirmed by radiocarbon analysis of their eye lenses, which allows us to determine exactly how old an individual is.

Greenland sharks grow extremely slowly - only one centimeter per year. Scientists have long assumed that these creatures have special biological mechanisms that help them live so long. However, the genetic basis of this phenomenon remained a mystery until recently.

The new study not only sheds light on the evolution of these unique long-lived sharks, but may also contribute to their conservation. Due to their extremely slow growth and late maturation - bowhead sharks do not reach sexual maturity until they are 150 years old - they are particularly vulnerable to overfishing and environmental changes. Therefore, the issue of protecting their population is becoming increasingly important.

In addition, scientists have been able to uncover some mechanisms of aging that may be common to various vertebrates, including humans. The genetic adaptations found in these sharks, which are responsible for longevity, regeneration, and disease resistance, can form the basis for further research in biomedicine and gerontology.

