A compact Chinese marine drone has successfully completed a mission at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. The device dived to a depth of almost 11,000 meters, exploring the sea depths and revealing their secrets.

The robotic drone, which is only 50 cm long, is designed to withstand the enormous pressure at the bottom of the ocean. Its unique design allows it to change shape to perform various tasks. Flexible "fins" and "legs" provide the drone with the ability to swim in water, slide or even crawl along the bottom like a crab. The Sun writes about it.

According to the publication, this innovative drone was developed by scientists from Beihang University in Beijing. Project manager Professor Wen Li said:

"At a depth of 10 km, the pressure is comparable to the weight of an iceberg pressing on the robot. Thanks to the special structure of the material, the high external pressure is converted into speed and amplitude of movement, making weakness an advantage."

Chinese researchers have created a drone that is much smaller and lighter than previous models. It weighs only 16 grams, which avoids raising sediment clouds on the seabed. Unlike its more bulky predecessors, this drone is easy to maneuver and does not create obstacles while driving.

The device is equipped with springs with "shape memory", which allows it to switch between two modes of movement: swimming at a speed of up to 5.5 cm/sec and crawling at a speed of up to 3 cm/sec. Its "wings" flap smoothly, providing acceleration in the water.

