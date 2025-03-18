Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old golden ring of Apollo with a 'healing snake' in an ancient tomb (photo)

In Greece, archaeologists have found an impressive ancient tomb that served as a burial site for many centuries and was later converted into a sanctuary for healing. Among the artifacts that testify to its later use are a golden ring of Apollo with a "healing snake" and small sculptures of human body parts, including fingers.

Daily video

This is reported by Live Science. The tomb was discovered in the fall of 2024 in Hilimod, near Corinth, on the Peloponnese Peninsula.

Its funerary part is T-shaped, with a large chamber measuring 2.7 by 7.4 meters. The entrance was covered with a slab. Experts have determined that the tomb was built in the Hellenistic period (323-30 BC).

In the main chamber, the archaeologists found a large sarcophagus and five stone boxes located along the walls. The sarcophagus contained

For many centuries, the tomb was used for burials, and later, during the late Roman Empire (250-450 AD), it became a sanctuary of healing.

Artifacts dating back to the Hellenistic and Roman eras were found in the tomb, including a gold ring with semiprecious stones, which carved an image of Apollo, the god of medicine and healing, as well as a snake, a symbol of medicine. Coins, golden wreath leaves, small vases, iron and bronze objects, perfume bottles, and glass beads were also found.

Archaeologists have also found additional artifacts outside the tomb, confirming its use as a sanctuary for healing. Among the finds are several clay fingers and part of a hand that were discovered in the earth filling the tomb. These clay body parts, known as anatomical votive gifts, were likely left behind by people who turned to the shrine in search of healing or to express gratitude for the resolution of their health problems with the help of the gods.

Excavations in the area around the tomb are still ongoing. Archaeologists continue to study the original structure of the tomb and sanctuary complex, as well as to find out the exact period of its use and reconstruction. Additional research is planned at Chiliomod to study the remains of the late Roman period, including buildings and a large oven.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!