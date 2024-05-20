Were filled with treasures: three 1800-year-old tombs of the Han Dynasty were found by archaeologists (photo)

Archaeologists in China have unearthed three 1,800-year-old Han Dynasty tombs that were built as residential buildings - with rooms and windows. Located in the city of Zhizhao, these tombs are considered a testament to the wealth and status of the family buried there.

The tombs date to the Han Dynasty (206 BC - 220 AD), which is often called the golden age of Chinese history, writes the Institute of Archeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The discovery happened by chance during preparations for the expansion of the park. At first, archaeologists believed that the tombs had already been looted, but further research revealed that one of them remained intact.

Treasures from a Chinese tomb. Source: kaogu.cssn.cn

Treasures from a Chinese tomb. Source: kaogu.cssn.cn

This intact tomb consists of two rooms connected by a door and is believed to house a married couple. Its design imitates a residential building, with wooden windows and doors, which creates a feeling of home comfort.

70 artifacts were found in the tomb, testifying to the high status of the family. Among them are an iron sword, bronze mirrors, various pottery and fragments of a carriage that was used to transport coffins.

Archaeologists also found a bronze seal with the name "Huang Jia", which helped them identify the tomb's owners.

Treasures from a Chinese tomb. Source: kaogu.cssn.cn

Treasures from a Chinese tomb. Source: kaogu.cssn.cn

Treasures from a Chinese tomb. Source: kaogu.cssn.cn

Treasures from a Chinese tomb. Source: kaogu.cssn.cn

The other two tombs probably belong to relatives of the couple. Their design is similar, with an inclined entrance tunnel that leads to a deep chamber. The walls of the tombs are decorated with carved arches, doors, windows and picturesque frescoes with plant motifs and figures.

