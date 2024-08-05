Victims of the Black Death: Thousands of green skeletons found in Germany (photos)

During the preparatory work for the construction of a residential complex in Germany, archaeologists stumbled upon mass graves from the Black Death. The researchers discovered at least eight graves with more than a thousand plague victims buried in them. This makes the discovery one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

Daily video

Scientists estimate that the first burials date back to around 1622-1634, which coincides with one of the Black Death outbreaks in the region. The findings confirm that the disease has been a widespread problem in Europe for several centuries, the Miami Herald writes.

Read also: A place where participants of secret rituals gathered was found in an ancient underground temple in Turkey

Despite the fact that the bodies have been in the ground for several centuries, their condition is quite good. This allows scientists to conduct detailed research, including DNA analysis, determining the age and gender of the deceased, and identifying traces of disease.

The mass grave contained the remains of plague victims. Source: In Terra Veritas

The mass grave contained the remains of plague victims. Source: In Terra Veritas

The mass grave contained the remains of plague victims. Source: In Terra Veritas

The mass grave contained the remains of plague victims. Source: In Terra Veritas

The mass grave contained the remains of plague victims. Source: In Terra Veritas

The mass grave contained the remains of plague victims. Source: In Terra Veritas

It is noted that the mass graves testify to the scale of the epidemic that struck Germany in the seventeenth century. At that time, medicine was powerless against the plague, and people died en masse.

Archaeologists claim that this discovery is of great scientific value. It will allow scientists to better understand the nature of the Black Death, its impact on society, and the consequences for the further development of humanity. In addition, the study of these remains can help in the development of new methods of combating infectious diseases.

Earlier, we told you that archaeologists in Bulgaria discovered a well-preserved statue of the god Hermes. It was hidden after the earthquake to protect it from destruction and changes in religious beliefs with the advent of Christianity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!