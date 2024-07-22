Easily ovecome 700 thousand km and more: top 5 most reliable cars on the Ukrainian market

Used cars with high mileage often raise doubts among potential buyers. However, there are models that can easily cover hundreds of thousands of kilometers without losing their reliability. These cars usually have a simple design, robust engines and similar transmissions, and are famous for their low maintenance. There are many cars on the Ukrainian market that have covered more than 500 thousand kilometers and are still in good technical condition.

Daily video

According to the auto.ria.com portal, both luxury and affordable models can be found among these reliable cars. UAportal team together with Telegraf offers to consider cars that are known for their durability and are often found on Ukrainian roads.

Read also: Top 5 most popular car models from the USA

Toyota Land Cruise, 2002

A 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser is sold in Ukraine for an extraordinary amount of $36,666. The mileage of the car is impressive - 503 thousand kilometers. The high price is probably due to the fact that the vehicle is fully prepared for off-road driving. The owner describes it as a unique specimen that should not be idle in the garage.

BMW 5 Series, 1993

Another interesting option with a huge mileage in Ukraine is a 1993 BMW 5 Series. The car is already 31 years old, and the odometer shows 620 thousand kilometers. This is not surprising, as the legendary 2.5-liter 6-cylinder engine (192 hp) is capable of more. The owner notes that the car is used every day and is in good working order.

Mercedes-Benz 190, 1990

The German automotive industry truly deserves the title of legendary. After all, it is at the factories of this country that cars capable of incredibly long runs are produced. For example, a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 with a mileage of 999 thousand kilometers. The 2-liter Mercedes engine can really reach such high performance. By the way, the owner claims that the car is in good technical condition, so "get in and drive".

Opel Vectra, 2006

This 2006 Opel Vectra has 676 thousand kilometers, which is almost a record for this 1.8-liter engine. The owner indicates that he bought the car straight from the showroom in 2006.

BMW 5 Series, 2013

A 2013 BMW 5 Series is being sold in Ukraine for $15,700. The car has a mileage of 999 thousand km, which seems incredible for a ten-year-old car. However, it is most likely true. After all, the previous mileage recorded at the dealer service station 5 years ago was 393 thousand kilometers.

Earlier, automotive market experts told us what cars can be bought in Ukraine for up to $4,000/ю

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!