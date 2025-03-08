Made of 'space metal': scientists found unique artifacts on the Iberian Peninsula

Among the Bronze Age gold jewelry found on the Iberian Peninsula, archaeologists have discovered two artifacts that may have an unusual origin. It has already been established that they are made of metal, but researchers suggest that its origin is not terrestrial.

Daily video

These unique finds, including a massive bracelet and a hollow hemisphere, were discovered at the National Archaeological Museum of Spain. A scientific study by Salvador Rovira-Llorens shows that metallurgical technologies on the Iberian Peninsula more than three thousand years ago were much more advanced than previously thought. This is reported by Science alert.

The Villena treasure, found in 1963 near modern Alicante, consists of 66 artifacts, mostly gold. It is one of the most valuable examples of Bronze Age jewelry in Europe. However, two items have attracted particular attention from scientists: a probable part of a scepter or sword hilt and a torc-like bracelet. Their characteristic ferromagnetic appearance indicates a high iron content.

It is important to note that the Iron Age in Iberia began around 850 BC, while the artifacts found date from between 1500 and 1200 BC. The researchers emphasize that in addition to iron ores on the Earth's surface, there is another important resource – meteoric iron. Such artifacts, made of material of cosmic origin, are found in different parts of the world and date back to the Iron Age. The most famous example is the iron dagger of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

The main difference between terrestrial and meteoric iron is the content of nickel, which is much higher in the space metal. The analysis of the artifacts from the Villena Treasure confirmed the presence of meteoric iron in both objects, despite the effects of corrosion.

This discovery was the first confirmation of the use of meteorite metal on the Iberian Peninsula, which corresponds to the Late Bronze Age when mass production of iron had not yet begun. The next stage of the research will involve the use of the latest non-invasive analysis methods to help obtain even more accurate data on the uniqueness and origin of these artifacts.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!