Archaeologists in Crete have made an impressive discovery - a labyrinth that was probably built by the Minoan civilization between 2000 and 1700 B.C. This circular structure, the first of its kind to be discovered on the island, consists of eight concentric walls and measures 48 meters in diameter.

While the labyrinth may be reminiscent of the legendary lair of the Minotaur from Greek mythology, researchers do not believe the two places are connected. The Minotaur is said to have lived in an underground labyrinth in Knossos, not on top of a hill, IFLScience writes.

Despite the lack of connection to the myth, this discovery sheds new light on the Minoan culture. Scientists believe that the labyrinth was used for rituals and ceremonies, possibly related to sacrifices and feasts.

Where is the labyrinth where the Minotaur lived?. Source: Greek Ministry of Culture

The excavations of the labyrinth are ongoing, and researchers hope to learn more about its purpose, design, and connection to Minoan society.

