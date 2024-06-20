University students were shocked when they opened a mysterious door in their dorm room and were confronted with a mystical image that looked like it came from a horror movie.

Daily video

They shared their discovery on social network X (formerly Twitter).

The students were always curious about what was behind that closed door, and when it came time to do a big cleaning before they left, their interest got the better of them. They picked the lock and found a bizarre altar inside that had elements from Harry Potter.

"For context, my room in my final year was always locked. Yesterday (my last day in the dorm) we opened it. In the room, we found a toy rabbit without a head, a plastic skull, and a lot of candles. On the wall you can see creepy handprints smeared with fake blood and an inscription: "The secret room is open. Enemies of the heir, beware," the author of the post notes.

A secret room discovered by students. Source: X (Twitter)

Read more: Researcher finds bodies of unearthly beings and demands to send them for analysis

An active discussion unfolded under the photos, which were posted on social network X. Some of the netizens were frightened by the findings, while others could not accept the fact that this space had been unused for a long time.

"You didn't know about this for a whole year, my God."

"The only real atrocity here is the wasted space that you could have put to good use for years. You're not going to scare anyone with this Harry Potter sign and plastic skull today."

"My only question is, why did it take so long to open?"

A secret room discovered by students. Source: X (Twitter)

In a few days, the students' post garnered over 291 thousand likes and many comments.

Earlier we told you that an unknown object was spotted in the sky over Ukraine.

If youwant to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!