Mayan underground structure and hidden pyramids discovered in Mexico (photo)

Archaeologists exploring the jungles of Mexico have found long-lost structures built by the Mayan civilization. Among these discoveries are majestic pyramids, a social and ceremonial center, and an underground structure that was hidden under a ball field.

The recent excavations were conducted by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in the center of the state of Campeche, known for its ancient Mayan ruins. This time, the research focused on a little-studied forest in the Balam Cu Biosphere Reserve, covering about 140 square kilometers, IFLScience writes.

Among the finds are a public and ceremonial center and several buildings, including the main square with a pyramidal structure. In another place, a 13-meter-high building was found, which probably served for ceremonies.

The researchers also discovered a ball court located on a structure dating from the early classical period (200-600 AD). In another area, they found a 16-meter-high pyramid and various artifacts indicating its importance in the Late Postclassical period (1250-1524 AD).

LiDAR technology has proven to be extremely useful in tropical regions, allowing us to identify hidden structures that have been submerged by dense vegetation. This technology is helping to expand our understanding of pre-Columbian civilizations and their complex settlements.

