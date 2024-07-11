During construction on the grounds of the Episcopal Church of Christ in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, workers discovered a mysterious object similar to a "time capsule" hidden under an old magnolia tree. This was reported by CNN.

The rector of the church, Daniel Cenci, together with one of the parishioners, interested in the discovery, decided to conduct impromptu archaeological excavations. Their efforts were crowned with success: among the brick fragments they found fragments of ancient dishes, bottles, glassware, and animal bones.

Initially, the priest suggested that it could be a crypt or an unmarked grave of a soldier, given the numerous battles that took place in eastern North Carolina during the Civil War.

To find out the origin of the artifacts, he turned to a local museum. Experts dated the findings to the period from the early 1700s to the mid-1800s. Interestingly, the bones were not human – one of them probably belonged to a wild boar.

A treasure of the past: workers discovered a mysterious ''time capsule'' under a 100-year-old tree (photo). Source: WTKR

"At the moment, we are assuming that it could be a cellar of an old house or a water cistern of the time," Rev. Chenchi shared his thoughts.

Now all the found artifacts are labeled and stored in the church. Later they will be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Archaeology for further study and testing.

