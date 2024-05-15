Right under the tennis court: lost 14th century Church of the Virgin Mary found in Hungary (photo)

Archaeologists excavating in Vyšehrad (northern Hungary) made a sensational discovery: they managed to discover the ruins of the 14th century Church of the Virgin Mary under a tennis court.

This church, built during the reign of Sigismund of Luxembourg (King of Hungary in 1387-1437), was part of a Franciscan monastery that once stood next to the royal palace, Visegradreneszansza reports on Facebook.

Already on the first day of excavation on the tennis court, archaeologists were lucky enough to find the remains of the church, as well as a crypt in front of the main altar. Among the debris of the destroyed crypt lay the remains of three bodies, probably soldiers. Objects found next to them, such as a spur and several shots (lead balls), give grounds for such an assumption.

Archaeological finds at the excavation site of the Church of the Virgin Mary. Source: facebook.com/visegradreneszansza

Near the remains of the soldiers, archaeologists discovered a copper cup with indentations from weapons. This may indicate that the church became not only a place of robberyut also of a bloody fight.

It is believed that the Church of the Virgin Mary was destroyed after 1544 when Vyšehrad came under the rule of the Ottomans. Since then, the ruins of the church and the royal castle remained buried underground for centuries.

