Beaches for recreation on the Blue Lake near Kyiv. Paid and free swimming areas

Pidhirtsi has become one of the most popular locations for countryside recreation near Kyiv. Famous for its Blue Lake, the location is filled with people on weekends who want to sunbathe, cool off in a clean pond, and have fun both on land and on the water. Paid beaches in Pidhirtsi are equipped with sun loungers, umbrellas, and restrooms. For a free beach vacation in Pidhirtsi, you will have to bring an umbrella and water with you, but changing rooms and restrooms are available for everyone.

Daily video

The beaches of the Blue Lake in Pidhirtsi are located 20 minutes from Kyiv. Source: @katya_sikach

Where to go

You can get to the Blue Lake from Kyiv by car in 15-20 minutes if you drive along the Obukhiv highway. Parking your car next to the beach area will cost 40-50 UAH per day, but you can also find a place away from the beach for free. If you want to visit Blue Lake on the weekend, you should leave early. For public transportation, you should arrive at the Vydubychi metro station, where you will find buses to the village of Pidhirtsi and find out the schedule of the route in both directions.

The paid beaches of the Blue Lake are equipped with places for comfortable sunbathing and swimming. Source: @r_b_carss

What to expect

The lake covers 28 hectares and has a depth of up to 8 meters. The beaches are great for families with small children, romantic getaways, and spending time alone with yourself. Soft sandy areas give way to grassy lawns and locations with tall trees, where you can arrange an authentic vacation and hang a hammock.

Upon reaching the lake, you will find three swimming areas: two paid and one free. Paid areas are immediately noticeable because they are equipped with sun loungers and umbrellas. The free beach area has a paid restroom and changing rooms. Bring plenty of water so you don't spend a lot of time looking for shopping tents or shops, as there are almost none. If you want to sunbathe for free, expect to find free places on weekends.

Regardless of the choice of swimming and sunbathing area, the scenic views will be equal for everyone.

Paid beaches in Pidhirtsi have many additional comfortable services and entertainment. Source: @AlexBozhko

Paid beaches in Pidhirtsi

The two paid beach areas in Pidhirtsi, "Empire" and "Lobster", have quite large areas equipped with places for sunbathing, relaxation and beach volleyball, football and tennis. By choosing one of the paid areas, you will get the opportunity for additional entertainment and fewer vacation neighbors.

The Imperiya beach costs 150 UAH on weekdays, 200 UAH on weekends and holidays. It has about 300 sun loungers in the beach area, a children's playground with a maze, babysitting services, a volleyball court, a slippery football court, showers and separate gazebos for a large company.

Lobster Beach will cost twice as much on weekdays and weekends. Among the additional areas for relaxation and tasty recreation, there is a fish restaurant, a bar, a hookah area, water transport rental and a separate swimming pool near the beaches. The Lobster beach area is also equipped with wheelchair access and parking for people with disabilities. You can bring your own food and drinks to the beach area.

The list of activities on the Blue Lake in Pidhirtsi is limited only by your imagination and budget. Source: @r_b_carss

What to do on the Blue Lake in Pidhirtsi

beach vacation;

water activities (catamarans, boats, fishing);

visiting restaurants and bars;

visiting the pool;

beach games (volleyball, football, tennis);

rest in complexes and hotels near the Blue Lake.

Where to stay on the Blue Lake in Pidhirtsi

For a comfortable stay near the Blue Lake, there are several interesting options where you can add a few more comfortable experiences to your vacation.

Senators Park

Hotels in Blue Lake are comfortable and have additional services and entertainment. Source: https://senators-park-hotel-kiev.hotelmix.com.ua/

The three-star hotel is located a 5-minute drive from Blue Lake. Your room rate includes an intercontinental breakfast. There are 46 rooms to choose from for both family and romantic stays (take a room with a river view). The hotel's evening terrace will give you the opportunity to watch the best sunsets and enjoy refreshing drinks.

House by the Blue Lake

House by the Blue Lake is cozy and hospitable. Source: https://planetofhotels.com/

A less pompous and very cozy location for a stopover near the Blue Lake in Pidhirtsi. Pets are allowed and there is parking for cars. A separate barbecue area is a great place for evening sunsets and friendly gatherings. The house has a small library where you can sit in peace and harmony. The rooms are booked quite quickly, so you should think about staying in advance.

Trypillian Sun

A stop at the Blue Lake will be a separate type of vacation in the hotel and restaurant complex Trypillian Sun. Source: https://trypillyaclub.com.ua/

A hotel that satisfies the desire for comfort and beauty. The complex is located 20 minutes from the village center. The variety of rooms is designed for both a separate lonely stay and a family. The choice also includes apartments with separate kitchen facilities.

The hotel has a restaurant and a coffee shop on site, and a packed lunch and room service option is also available. The presence of a bar will make your stay relaxing and capsule. For families with young children there is a babysitting service. Additional leisure options include a sauna and a children's play area.