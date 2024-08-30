Half a century after the photo was taken, it was made public, and it is called the "best UFO photo ever taken." The photo, taken in 1971 during a research mission in Costa Rica, belongs to aerial photographer and cartographer Sergio Layos.

During a flight at an altitude of about 3000 meters, he was filming the area for a hydroelectric power plant project. This was reported by LADbible.

However, one of the photos attracted public attention when it was released in April 2021.

In the black-and-white image, an unusual saucer-shaped object hovering on the left side of the frame is visible above Lake Cote.

The object appeared in only one of the frames taken at 20-second intervals, and neither the pilot nor Sergio remembered seeing it during the flight.

Despite the objections of skeptics who suggest that it could have been a light effect or a reflection from the lake, no convincing evidence has ever been presented to explain the image.

This makes the photo one of the most compelling pieces of evidence for the existence of UFOs. Investigative journalist and author of books on paranormal phenomena Leslie Keane called the image "the best UFO photo ever taken" in his 2021 New Yorker article "How the Pentagon Got Serious About UFOs".

Oscar Sierra, a UFO researcher from Costa Rica, agreed with Keane's assessment, noting: "This is one of the most convincing scientific proofs of the existence of UFOs. The photo shows a disk-shaped object that clearly shows the glare of the sun, and importantly, it was a government survey."

We will probably never know exactly what kind of object was captured in this photo, but it remains one of the most significant pieces of evidence in years of research aimed at uncovering the truth about extraterrestrial civilizations.

