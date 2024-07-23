The 'heart' of the ancient pyramid, which is considered one of the most dangerous in the world, shown for the first time (video)

Egyptologist Sam Mayfair, known for his passion for ancient history, recently made an extraordinary journey to the heart of the Bent Pyramid at Dahshūr. His daring descent revealed secrets that had long been hidden from human eyes. The recording of this incredible expedition has inspired admiration and deep excitement among those who have viewed it.

Daily video

The mysterious Bent Pyramid, which attracts attention with its unique structure, is one of the most challenging for researchers. Its narrow entrance and steep steps stretching to a depth of 85 meters, as well as the limited space, put researchers to a serious test of courage.

Mayfair's fascinating video lifts the veil of mystery, leading us from the narrow portal to the pyramid's inner room, and then through a narrow passage to the second hall. There, among the ancient walls, the air is filled with the pungent aroma of ammonia. These unique images convey a sense of mystery and intrigue that envelops the bowels of this architectural heritage.

In the process of reaching the surface, Mayfair encountered an unforeseen obstacle - a giant stone that could hardly keep its balance on a wooden support. This element is evidence that the study of ancient ruins always carries an element of surprise.

The mysterious Bent Pyramid continues to be the subject of research by scientists, and its interior still hides numerous mysteries. Despite the risks, brave explorers like Sam Mayfair continue to uncover its secrets in an effort to expand our knowledge of history.

Traveling to the heart of the Bent Pyramid is a fascinating experience that reveals not only the grandeur and beauty of the ancient structures, but also the challenges archaeologists face. Sam Mayfair's videos provide a unique opportunity to look into this mysterious world and feel its atmosphere without leaving your own home.

