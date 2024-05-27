A dust storm from the Sahara will cover Ukraine again: when to expect deterioration of air quality

The end of May and the first days of June in Ukraine are expected to be warm, with thundery rains in places, which will cover most regions in the second half of the week. A dust storm from the Sahara is expected in Ukraine on May 27 and 28.

As forecaster Ihor Kibalchich reported, dust from the desert regions of Central Asia will move to the territory of Ukraine. "Therefore, clouding of the sky, a slight deterioration of visibility and the possibility of weak "dirty" rains are possible," he warned.

How to act during a dust storm

A dust storm can be dangerous, especially for those with respiratory problems. To minimize the risks, follow these recommendations:

If possible, stay indoors during the storm. Close all windows and doors to prevent dust from entering.

Use air conditioners or air purification systems to keep indoor air clean.

A sandstorm can be even more dangerous because of the larger sand particles. Here's what you need to do:

If you are outside, take cover immediately. This can be a building, car or other safe place.

If you cannot find shelter, cover your mouth and nose with a damp cloth or mask to reduce sand inhalation.

Wear safety glasses or, if you don't have them, cover your eyes with your hands.

If the storm is very strong and there is no way to find shelter, lie on the ground, cover your head and face with your hands or clothes.

Weather in Ukraine for a week

In the first half of the week, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by the influence of the high atmospheric pressure field and air mass of Central Asian origin. This means that it will be mostly sunny and warm, with a small chance of precipitation.

From Thursday, May 30, atmospheric pressure will begin to decrease, which will lead to more unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may be localized, but are likely across the country.

The air temperature during the week will range from +11°C to +31°C. It will be coldest at night, and hottest during the day in the south and east of the country.

