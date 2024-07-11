Taylor Swift's concert in Zurich caused an earthquake (photo)

Fans jumping at Taylor Swift's concert in Zurich resulted in seismic activity that was recorded by seismometers up to six kilometers away from the Letzigrund stadium.

On Tuesday night, during Taylor Swift's first concert in Switzerland at the Letzigrund Stadium, the Swiss Seismological Service recorded tremors that were felt at a distance of up to six kilometers from the epicenter, SWI swissinfo.ch reports.

According to the service, the tremors were caused by the synchronized jumping and dancing of 50,000 fans who filled the stadium.

"When a large number of people move synchronously, this energy is transmitted to the earth in the form of harmonious vibrations that can be recorded by seismometers," the Seismological Service explained.

Taylor Swift concert. Source: @photomcq1/gettyimages /TAS Rights Management

The most significant fluctuations were recorded immediately after 19:00, when Taylor Swift took the stage and the audience greeted her with stormy applause, jumping, and dancing. Similar seismic events were observed at other concerts of the singer.

It should be noted that similar incidents occur during performances of other bands and football matches. "Based on seismic data, it is impossible to definitively determine whether Taylor Swift evokes more or less emotion compared to other performers or football matches, which also lead to measurable seismic vibrations," the Seismological Service added.

This is not the first time that Taylor Swift's concerts have caused earthquakes. Earlier, similar phenomena were observed during her performances in Seattle, where seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 2.3.

