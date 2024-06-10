Which water parks in Ukraine will be open in 2024: don't miss the opening of the largest water location in the Dnipro

The water park will be a great summer vacation solution for the whole family. There are water locations with indoor and outdoor slides in many large cities of Ukraine. UAPortal tells which of them will work this year, how much they will cost and what the conditions are.

Aquapark Happy Day - Dnipro

Drive descents in the open sky in the Dnipro. Source: @dnepr_aquapark

The opening of this season has been announced for Children's Day, so the holiday should be fun and memorable. In the largest water park of the Dnipro, visitors can expect:

water slides and steep descents in the open air;

water attractions for different age groups;

children's and adult recreation area;

animation program during the opening and every weekend;

zone of restaurants and fast food;

separate bungalows and gazebos for relaxing;

VIP area (separate payment).

Prices for the 2024 season: on weekdays, the price of a ticket for an adult is from 440 to 500 UAH, for a child from 410 to 470 UAH, depending on the hours of visit. On weekends and holidays, an adult ticket costs from UAH 470 to UAH 530, a children's ticket costs UAH 440 to UAH 500. Children up to 110 cm - free entry. Military personnel and their families can visit the water park for free every Tuesday. Deposit for the key to the hidden camera is UAH 200. Additional services: gazebos, VIP area, towel rental are paid separately.

The water park operates in martial law mode, it is forbidden to use attractions and slides during the air alert. There is a shelter on the territory of the water park.

Water park "Odesa" - Odesa

Vivid impressions of your summer in Odesa despite everything. Source: @aquapark_odessa

One of Ukraine's largest open-air water parks is located 7 km from Ovidiopolska road, near Odesa. A large number of entertainment areas for both children and adults attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, despite all the obstacles. Take off from the 19-meter water slide and enjoy:

wave pools;

a large children's aqua town;

lazy river 500 meters away;

5 pools;

more than 25 water attractions;

5 hydromassage zones;

6 tanning zones;

sandy beach;

catering areas.

Ticket prices for the 2024 season will be: on weekdays, adults – 700 UAH, children – 400 UAH; holidays and weekends adults - UAH 900, children - UAH 500. Children up to 3 years old and birthday parties - admission is free. A 10% discount is given to groups of 20 or more.

During the announcement of an air alert, all visitors must take shelter or leave the water park area.

Water park "Plyazh" - Lviv

Fun for the whole family in the Lviv water park. Source: https://aqualviv.com.ua/

Lviv residents and guests of the city can cool off in the summer heat. The water location with slides works throughout the year at the address of st. Knyagini Olga, 114. Additional open-air locations are opened in the summer. In addition to entertainment and water slides, the water park operates:

fitness center Classes are possible both with a trainer (groups) and individually;

swimming section. Children's and adult groups;

Aquasport store, where you can buy all the necessary equipment and clothing for swimming;

Yummy bar - from a romantic dinner to gatherings with friends.

Prices for the 2024 season : for a full day - UAH 490, for a full day + relaxation zone - UAH 590. Discount tickets are UAH 350 for the whole day. Family tickets from UAH 1,100 (3 people for the whole day). A 20% discount applies to participants in hostilities (with ID).

Aquapark "Karpatiya" - Mukachevo

A relaxing day in the water park ''Karpatiya'' - Mukachevo. Source: https://www.aquakarpatia.com.ua/

A thermal health pool (Berkut) with bubbling mineral water became a pleasant addition to the fun slides and huge pools. The uniqueness of the Carpathian water park lies in the natural springs that feed several indoor and outdoor pools at once. Add such fun to your recovery as:

Japanese waterfall;

Ivor is a zone for the smallest visitors;

open-air swimming pool, 25 meters long;

Synevyr wave – waves up to 65 meters in length;

salt room;

sauna;

food court

Prices for the 2024 season: on weekdays, adults - 500 UAH (all day), children - 300 UAH (all day). Holidays and weekends are UAH 800 and UAH 350, respectively. Children up to 130 cm - free (accompanied by an adult). Preferential categories - 20% discount.

Water park Mavka - Bukovel

Relax complex in Bukovel ''Voda club''. Source: https://bukovel.com/

The opening of the water park in Bukovel is planned for the summer of 2024. The press service of Film.ua informed the Ukrainian mass media about this. On the territory of the water park, it is planned to open:

9 pools;

9 saunas;

children's entertainment areas for the smallest;

from 7 to 14 water descents (gradual increase);

restaurants, bars and food courts.

Information on prices and opening date is not yet known. We would like to remind you that the "Voda SPA" relaxation complex has been operating throughout the year on the territory of the Bukovel resort, where visitors are offered water entertainment in swimming pools and wellness in saunas, steam baths, salt caves, jacuzzis and other water relaxation locations.

Do not put your bathing suit away in the closet, choose one of the water parks of Ukraine to definitely swim this summer.