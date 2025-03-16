Archaeologists in Cambodia made an unexpected discovery in the ancient temple complex of Angkor. During excavations in Ta Prohm, they found the torso of a Buddha statue, which probably belongs to the same sculpture whose head was found almost a hundred years ago in the same place.

According to The Washington Times, the discovery dates back to the 12th or 13th century. The 1.16-meter-high torso was discovered last month by a team of Cambodian and Indian researchers. Archaeologist Neth Simon said that 29 other fragments were found with it, which may be parts of the same statue. According to her, the style of execution corresponds to Bayon art associated with the temple of the same name in Angkor.

"We were pleasantly surprised by this discovery because we had only found small fragments before," Simon said. She drew attention to the exquisite details of the statue – carved jewelry, a robe, a belt, and an unusual position of the left hand, which is pressed to the chest. This gesture is rarely seen in Khmer art.

Interestingly, the head of this statue was discovered in 1927, during the French colonial era. It is now kept at the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh. The torso was found just 50 meters from where the head was found. Modern electronic scanning has confirmed that these parts do indeed belong to the same sculpture.

According to Simon, it is now possible to almost completely restore the statue, as only the right arm is missing. The team of archaeologists has already applied to the Cambodian Ministry of Culture for permission to reunite the head and torso for further public display.

Angkor is one of the largest and most important archaeological complexes in Southeast Asia. Its territory covers more than 400 square kilometers, where the ruins of the capital cities of the Cambodian empires of the IX-XV centuries have been preserved. Every year, this historical site attracts many tourists: in 2024, Angkor was visited by about a million foreign visitors.

According to the Apsara Office, the purpose of the excavations at Ta Prohm is to preserve and systematize the artifacts scattered around the temple. This is part of a larger effort to preserve Cambodia's cultural heritage. Simon admitted that she hopes to successfully reunite the parts of the statue after almost a century of separation.

