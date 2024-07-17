A cave suitable for human settlements found on the Moon (photo)

Italian scientists have discovered a cave on the Moon that could be an ideal place to set up a base on the Earth's satellite. The cave, found by radar, is at least 100 meters deep, and researchers believe it is just one of many similar caves that hide in the Moon's "unexplored underworld."

Scientists suggest that the cave was formed millions or billions of years ago as a result of the flow of hot lava. The discovery of the cave was made possible by radars installed on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which NASA launched into lunar orbit in 2010, Nature Briefing writes.

"This is amazing. When you make discoveries like this, you look at the pictures and realize that you are the first person in human history to see this," says Leonardo Carrer, one of the authors of the study.

Moon cave. Source: NASA

Scientists believe that Moon caves may not only be a hiding place for future astronauts, but also a treasure trove of information about the history of the Moon and the entire solar system.

"The rock inside the caves is less damaged, which means it can provide more information about what happened on the Moon many billions of years ago," explains Carrer.

Moon cave. Source: x.com/NatureAstronomy

The discovery of this cave could be a significant step toward colonizing the Moon and other planets. "This opens up new opportunities for space exploration," commented Helen Sharman, the first British female astronaut.

