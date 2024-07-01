Prices for vacation in Odesa 2024. How much will sea cost this year

The season in Odesa has been open for a month now. Currently, 20 beaches are filled not only with residents but also with tourists. We would like to remind you that all 20 beach areas in Odesa have been inspected and cleaned, with lifeguards working on the beaches and signs pointing to the nearest shelters. On June 8, the first beach in Odesa that has been tested for relatively safe swimming, Kaleton, was opened.

Today, Odesa has become the only city with a seaside vacation option for Ukrainian residents who cannot travel abroad. Although the risk is high, people are willing to travel to Odesa to improve their health by breathing the sea air, visiting the city's sanatoriums, and sunbathing.

The sunset changes every day - a view of the Odesa evening port. Source: Source: reksik004/Pixabay

What do experts say about the situation and what are the forecasts for the 2024 season?

Ivan Liptuha, Director of the Department of Culture, International Cooperation and European Integration of the Odesa City Council, spoke about the forecasts in an interview with Ukrainian media.

"The peak of the tourist season comes when children graduate from school, take exams, and enter universities, i.e., the end of June – beginning of July. The season lasts until September 1, when the new school year begins," reminded Ivan Liptuha.

Also, the Director of the Department of Culture confirmed that sea recreation in Ukraine is possible only in Odesa. This is due to the occupation of Mykolaiv region and the blocked access to the Sea of Azov. Ivan Liptuga noted that the Carolina-Bugas Bay in Odesa region is also closed as of today. The reason for this was a recent Russian attack that targeted this hotel and beach area.

Describing the situation with the season, Ivan Liptuga emphasized that even with an average influx of tourists, Odesa's hotel, gastronomy, and entertainment businesses are experiencing a critical shortage of staff to serve vacationers.

"Men have either gone to the front, left, or are hiding. This is a rather critical situation," the department director emphasized.

However, according to Liptuha's forecasts, the summer season of 2024 will be much better than 2023, unless the deterioration of the war interferes with the forecasts. Currently, the season is already better, due to the increase in proven beach and swimming areas. Last year, only 6 beaches were available in August, compared to 20 this year. This situation arose last year after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

As Odessans say: you can live on the beach). Source: Source: InfiniteThought/Pixabay

What are the prices for housing in Odesa – season 2024

Those looking for budget accommodation in Odesa can pay attention to hostels. Over the past 5 years, the level of comfort of hostels has increased, but the prices remain among the lowest. Paying 250 UAH per person, you can enjoy the sea. Hostels can be found both in the city center and closer to the sea.

Budget accommodation by the sea starts at 350 UAH (per person). Raising the price does not always mean improving the conditions, so sometimes it is worth walking to the sea or taking public transport.

Mid-range hotels for a double room have prices starting at 600 UAH (the sea will be 2.5 to 3 km away). The sound of the waves instead of a lullaby will cost from 1,000 to 1,500 UAH for a double room.

Comfortable resorts in Odesa offer their rooms starting from 2,000 UAH (room per day).

Pay attention to the sea – the rule of a good vacation in Odesa. Source: Source:Pexels/Pixabay

What to look for when choosing accommodation in Odesa for your vacation

Odesa is a big city and there are plenty of housing options, but if you're planning a budget vacation, you should book in advance. It is worth paying attention to:

Odesa sanatoriums can offer quite favorable vacation packages. If, in addition to the sea and a comfortable pillow, you are interested in a swimming pool, spa treatments, therapeutic massages, and good food, it is worth paying a little extra and getting a package;

resort hotels have a high price per room, but usually, the list of included services is extended, and the comfort of the rooms is excellent;

mid-range hotels may have high comfort, especially if they are located a few kilometers from the sea – it's worth comparing;

consider private offers with caution.

Follow the safety rules while on the beaches of Odesa. Source: Source:Yevhen1971 /Pixabay

Safety rules on the beaches of Odesa

For your safety, the first thing you should do when you come to the beach is to learn the way to the shelter, and a few other rules:

1. Staying on the beach during an air raid puts not only you in danger, but also the person who will rush to save you if necessary;

2. If you find a suspicious object in the water, immediately leave the swimming area and notify the rescuers or patrol;

3. In a storm above 2 points, swimming is prohibited;

4. It is forbidden to swim behind the fencing nets;

5. Staying on piers and breakwaters during a storm is prohibited.

We remind you that water excursions on any water transport are currently impossible. Only rescue services and authorized persons are allowed in the Black Sea.