TOP 5 most beautiful beaches in Ukraine, where you can relax next weekend

The tempting and diverse beaches of Ukraine continue to fill with tourists. Some people go for a romantic adventure, others to improve their health and family, and some are photo hunters for the most beautiful photos for social media. You can combine all this by finding out which beaches in Ukraine are among the TOP 5 most beautiful places for a beach vacation. Sea, lakes, and the best sunsets and sunrises.

5th place – Sanzheika (Black Sea)

Have you heard of it? It's just 35 km from Odesa. Vacations here are a bit wild but incredibly beautiful. The sandy strip of beach is surrounded by cliffs. The sand is golden, and the sea and sky are blue and white. There is not a single sunrise and sunset here. You can come to Sanzheika with tents, food and water. Those who are vacationing with their families pitch their tents closer to the village, while romantics try to move away for a cozy vacation for two.

The beach strip allows you to stay away from the crowds. Source: https://chornemore.com/

Vacationing on Sanzheika beach has its nuances and safety rules. Beauty can be dangerous. Those who like to relax alone should keep in mind that during large storms, narrow strips of the spit can be flooded, and clay rocks are subject to frequent landslides and collapses. Therefore, you should choose a place for a tent carefully and take all necessary measures to ensure a safe vacation.

4th place – "Chernihiv Maldives"

The location offers both a budget vacation with a tent and comfortable accommodation in resort houses. The emerald waters of the former quartz quarry make mornings and evenings incredibly cozy. The place is located near the village of Oleshnya and is surrounded by a lush pine forest. There are several blue lakes in the area, but the largest is heart-shaped and has several sandy beaches for swimming.

Emerald waters and many romantic places for an authentic vacation. Source: https://ravluk-go.com/

There is plenty of entertainment on vacation: from cycling among massive oaks and pines to relaxation procedures in forest resorts. The peculiarity of the Blue Lakes is that the water temperature in summer and winter ranges from +18 to +20 degrees Celsius. You can add a number of excursions and attractions to your beach vacation: a hike to Castle Hill, a tour of the Antonieva Caves, and recovery at the holy water source. You can go to the Blue Lakes of Chernihiv region as part of one-day tours from Kyiv (cost up to 700-1000 UAH), but it is better to give yourself more time to relax and enjoy the scenery.

3rd place – Vinnytsia "Hawaii"

A beach vacation near Vinnytsia can be impressive and unforgettable thanks to the Cherepashynets Quarry. Once upon a time, granite quarries became one of the most popular places for a weekend getaway. The unique location for recreation in Vinnytsia region paints an incredible picture and colors, the photos of which have already spread all over Ukraine and the nearest neighboring countries.

Cherepashynets Canyon has sandy beaches and crystal clear blue water. Source: facebook.com/drive.ravluk

The depth of the quarry reaches up to 100 meters, but the water is incredibly clear and seems to reach the bottom with a hand. Recreation on the water is possible, both active (catamarans, boats) and passive: lying on a mattress. The beaches are partially equipped, and there are cafes and children's entertainment with programs. The summer season in Vinnytsia's Hawaii is very active, and on weekends and holidays it is better to arrive early and take a seat. If you're looking for a comfortable place to stay near a pond, you should consider the recreation center in Cherepashyntsi. There are places for both entertainment and a cozy rest. Tents can be set up wherever you want, in accordance with safety rules.

2nd place – Shatsk Lakes

Choose any beach area around the water area of about 40 thousand square meters. The deepest lake in Ukraine has charms from all sides. The water is crystal clear because the lake is fed only by underwater springs. The sandy bottom is very pleasant and soft to the feet. Around the reservoir, there are large strips of beaches that are equipped for tourists. Shatsk Lakes is a famous Ukrainian resort where you can spend both budget and luxury vacations.

Therapeutic vacation with free spa in the water - Shatsk. Source: https://karpatium.com.ua/

The highlight of the Shatsk Lakes is the healing properties of the water, a kind of free spa for skin and hair. The water contains a lot of glycerin and silver, so the healing effect will be noticeable after a week of rest. Surrounded by forests, the Shatsk Lakes have entertainment both on water and on land. You can enjoy cycling and hiking, exploring local and neighboring attractions, gastronomic tours, and attractions for children. To stay on the Shatsk Lakes, you can take advantage of the offers of sanatoriums and resorts, look for budget accommodation among private estates, as well as use camping sites for a minimal price, but with equipped living conditions.

1st place – Zatoka Resort in Odesa

A unique landscape location on the Black Sea is called Budatska Spit, or Kurortna Zatoka. 17 km of golden-wide beaches surrounded by a developed infrastructure for every taste. The landscapes and spaces here are endless, thanks to the open waters of the Black Sea. The water is clean and clear, and hotels and resorts have plenty of entertainment for a family or romantic vacation.

A vacation by the sea can be perfectly fulfilling in Zatoka, Odesa. Source: wikipedia.org

Of course, such a vacation is unlikely to be budget-friendly, as Zatoka has some of the highest prices in Odesa. But by saving on airfare, you will get a lot of impressions and emotions with excellent Ukrainian service. Water parks, swimming pools, bars, saunas, shopping, and excursions are all available and possible in Zatoka, Odesa.

Most beaches are private and belong to a specific hotel. When looking for a slightly lower-priced accommodation, specify where you can swim and sunbathe. Wild areas of sand can also be found, making a cozy and quiet vacation possible.

The uniqueness of the Budak Spit and the developed tourist area allow you to have a wonderful summer vacation without leaving the borders of Ukraine. If you're looking for the best place to spend your vacation on the Black Sea, it's in Odesa's Zatoka.