Caves and catacombs of Ukraine: cool places for hot summers

The Ukrainian land is picturesque both from the outside and from the inside. Interesting locations located underground will give you the desired coolness in the summer, interesting impressions for memories and inspiration to explore your land.

Among the underground tunnels, there are two opportunities that should not be missed: caves and catacombs of Ukraine.

Amazing caves of Ukraine

Caves are an amazing, not fully explored world that holds many secrets. Going underground, you can walk through labyrinths, sometimes divided into several floors, and learn a lot of interesting information about the underworld.

Eight of the most amazing caves in Ukraine are open to tourists.

In the depths of the Atlantis cave, Khmelnytskyi region. Source: @hsk_atlantyda

Atlantis

The village of Zavallia, Khmelnytskyi region, is known for its amazing three-level cave - Atlantis. Like a city under water, the Atlantis cave has many undiscovered historical secrets. The beauty of Ukraine's cave is also known in Europe as no other such cave has been discovered yet. The crystals that are scattered throughout the cave sparkle with their multifaceted angles up to one and a half meters. Surprisingly, to get down to the cave, you need to climb 7 meters above the ground. Get ready for a long walk across 4440 square meters and bring warm and comfortable clothes as it is quite chilly underground.

Illuminated crystals of the Optimistic cave, Ternopil region. Source: @ukrainenow_travel

Optimistic

The village of Korolivka, Ternopil region, also has its own underground gallery. The Optimistic cave is known far beyond the borders of Ukraine as it is one of the most amazing natural treasures. The longest cave in Eurasia is listed in the Guinness Book of Records. Walking through its underground passages, you will see amazing formations that have been fantasized in crystal, visit the mineralogical underground museum and art galleries. The cave has not been fully explored, its paths are still infinitely long, so you can go down to it only accompanied by a professional caver and having the appropriate equipment. There are express tours for tourists. They are not deep but quite impressive.

Messy thoughts come to order in Mlynky cave, Ternopil region. Source: @aleksei_sverdlov_life

Mlynky

The cave is located in the village of Zalissia, Ternopil region. Only real cavers can test their skills here. The passages are up to 48 km long, and most of them are difficult to pass. The temperature in the cave gradually drops to 10-11 degrees Celsius. There are special tours of medium difficulty for tourists, but warm clothes and equipment are required. Maybe you will be able to go down and prove that the cave was once under the water of the Sarmatian Sea.

Treasures of Crystal cave in Ternopil region. Source: @ryba_turist

Crystal

Once again, the Ternopil region (Kryvche village) surprises with its underground beauty. Crystal (Kryshtaleva) is one of the largest caves in Ukraine, which is easily accessible to tourists and equipped with additional light and handrails. You can visit the cave with middle-aged and older children, having previously brought hats. The temperature in the cave halls does not rise above 10 degrees Celsius.

Go underground to see the beauty of the Verteba cave, Ternopil region. Source: @liubov__veselova

Verteba

We move to the village of Bilche-Zolote but remain in the Ternopil region. The gypsum cave has a smooth surface with stalactites popping out of it. Many galleries are connected by narrow passages stretching for 7,820 meters. A museum of Trypillian culture was opened in the cave: it is one of the unique underground museums in Ukraine. The whole family can visit the cave (see the cave's website for age restrictions). The cave can be visited at several levels of difficulty, so there is an interesting descent for everyone.

Dry underwater world in Ozerna cave, Ternopil region. Source: @yura_atlantida

Ozerna

Just an incredible place with blue lakes and smooth passages. Add a little adrenaline on the 18-meter vertical descent into the cave and you will have enough impressions for a lifetime. At the bottom of the cave were found many bones of quite ancient animals that lived 25-100 thousand years ago. The water level in the cave is measured to make the walk safe. During the period of flooding the cave, excursions are not conducted. The cave is located in the village of Strilkivka, Ternopil region.

Walking 90 km for Cinderella Cave, Chernivtsi region. Source: @arttravel21

Cinderella

The village of Podvirne, Chernivtsi region, has one of the entrances to the Cinderella cave. The second descent to the cave is located on the territory of Moldova. Thus, the length of the explored paths of the Cinderella cave is about 90 km. Here you will see galleries with sculptures, underground lakes, and breathe in the mineral air, which is quite healthy.

Skytska

Chernivtsi region is known for another underground beauty, the Skytska cave. It is located in the village of Zveniachyn and has a second name, "Hostri Hovdy" (Sharp Hills). The cave is small, but its 3.5 km long passages have interesting twists and turns. It is interesting to practice in the cave because some of the "roads" have received their own personal names: "spiral", "throat", "oven", "conchita", "throat" and others. Despite the frightening names of the passages, the cave is visited by many tourists, whose goal is the Crystal Hall, which is worth seeing with your own eyes.

Catacombs of Ukraine

Unlike caves, catacombs are man-made and date back to different historical periods. Visiting them will be a real historical adventure with interesting stories and events.

Excursions to the catacombs are safe and interesting for children, Odesa. Source: @wife_grinch

Catacombs of Odesa

In the legendary city, you can find several secret descents to underground hiding places and tunnels. The entrance to one of the underground cities is located in Odesa itself, and the entrance to the second is in the village of Nechytailo near Odesa. These underground cities were used for smuggling, hiding loot, or moving around the city undetected. Going down into the catacombs of Odesa, you will see many artifacts, hear many legends and historical facts, and cool down a bit (the temperature is no higher than 14 degrees Celsius).

Catacombs of Lviv

The dungeons of Lviv will be a great colorful adventure for every tourist. Some of the underground passages have been turned into interesting establishments that organize "cave" tours. Going down to the coffee dungeon, you will find an incredible aroma and an interesting tour with coffee extraction and tasting underground. The catacombs have also been transformed into a pharmacy museum, one of the most popular attractions in Lviv. The dungeons of the Dominican Monastery should be visited by every guest of the Lion City so that they do not complain about not seeing an amazing historical place.

Catacombs of Ternopil

Caves are not the only underground attraction of Ternopil. Opened just 7 years ago, the dungeons of Ternopil are already delighting tourists. One of the most famous passages is located under the Nadstavna Church.

Experts continue to study the underground passages of Zhytomyr. Source: https://www.facebook.com/

Dungeons of Zhytomyr

Where there is a castle, there are dungeons with passages. Zhytomyr Castle Hill confirms the statement and opens up a mysterious historical world with its own strict traditions and laws to tourists. Not everyone dares to go down to the castle dungeon because who knows what secrets are still undiscovered down there.

Dungeons of Lutsk

When visiting the Cathedral of the Apostles Peter and Paul, go down to its dungeons. You will supplement many interesting historical facts with proof artifacts.

The capital's underground cities welcome tourists. Source: https://www.oktown.com.ua/

Catacombs of Kyiv

The capital of Ukraine has a rich history and many undiscovered secrets. You can go down to the secret passages on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. In total, more than 300 catacombs have been discovered in Kyiv, but not all of them are suitable for tourists.